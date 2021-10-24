Israeli policemen find 2,300-year-old coin with Greek inscriptions

Jerusalem :

It was found by police officers, who discovered two young men with shovels and metal detectors in a forest northeast of the city.





In a search of the two young men’s car, the officers found ancient coins, including the rare one, said the IAA. One side of the coin bears the head of the Greek god Zeus, while the other side is decorated with an eagle with wings closed standing on a bundle of lightning, and around it the name of King Ptolemy was engraved in Greek letters.