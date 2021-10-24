NASA plans to launch unmanned flights around moon in Feb 2022

Washington :

The US space agency announced on Friday that US Artemis engineers had completed the stacking process of putting the Orion spacecraft on top of the SLS rocket at Kennedy Space Center for the Artemis I uncrewed mission around the Moon.





“With stacking complete, a series of integrated tests now sits between the mega-Moon rocket and targeted liftoff for deep space in February 2022,” the agency said in a statement. The SLS rocket has been under construction since 2011.