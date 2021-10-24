‘US’ work with India on vax saving people’s lives’

Washington :

The United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) is America’s development bank, which invests in developing countries around the world.





Leading a high-powered delegation, DFC Chief Operating Officer (COO) Marchick would travel to India from October 24 to 26.





India is the most important and largest partner for DFC investment amounting to more than USD 2.3 billion, which is almost eight per cent of its overall exposure, Marchick said ahead of his India visit beginning Sunday.





“Normally the DFC’s work lifts up people’s lives. Our work with India on vaccine manufacturing is saving people’s lives,” he said.