Ethiopian air force continues to strike Tigray

Addis Ababa :

In a statement, the governmental information portal Ethiopia Current Issues Fact Check said a Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) training site was targeted in an air strike, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The terrorist group TPLF's training site has been the target of air strikes today (Friday). The site was being used by TPLF for military training of illegal recruits as well as a battle network hub," said the statement.

The Ethiopian government has previously confirmed its air force conducted air strikes in and around Mekelle on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, the TPLF affiliated regional media organ Tigray TV reported the airstrikes which occurred Friday around 11.30 a.m., injured 11 civilians.

The air strikes came amid the expanding conflict in northern Ethiopia.

Since November 4, 2020, the Ethiopian government has been undertaking military operations against the TPLF.

The Ethiopian government had previously assigned an interim administration in Tigray after the ouster of the TPLF, which used to rule the region.

The government, however, in late June announced a unilateral ceasefire in Tigray.

Forces loyal to the TPLF soon took control of much of the areas in the region, including the regional capital.



