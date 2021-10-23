S Africans pray for safe return of four PIO brothers abducted on way to school

Tens of thousands of South Africans participated in special prayers across the country on Friday as four Indian-origin brothers who were abducted on Wednesday morning while on their way to school remained missing.
Johannesburg: Zidan, 6, Zayyad, 11, Alaan, 13, and Zia, 15 , are the sons of wealthy businessman Nazim Moti, who is based in Polokwane, the main city of Limpopo province in the north of South Africa.
They were abducted by seven armed men wearing white overalls in two vehicles that blocked the car they were travelling in on their way to school on Wednesday morning.
