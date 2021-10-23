‘Unique’, says Putin on ties with Israel

Putin welcomes Bennett at the start of their first meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi

Moscow :

Welcoming Bennett at the start of their first meeting in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi, Putin hailed Russian-Israeli ties as “unique,” saying that “our dialogue, our relations rely on a very deep connection between our peoples.”





Putin kept close personal ties with former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has repeatedly visited Russia. On Friday, Putin pointed to Russia’s “business-like and trusting relationship” with Netanyahu’s government and expressed hope that Bennett’s government would pursue a “policy of continuity” in Russian-Israeli ties. Bennett extolled the contribution made by his country’s 1 million Russian speakers and emphasized “the deep connection between the two countries,” praising Putin for bringing them closer during his 20-year rule.





“I can tell you on behalf of the citizens of Israel that we consider you a true friend of the Jewish people,” Bennett said. Bennett hailed the Soviet role in defeating the Nazis in World War II and talked about a new museum in Israel that honours Jewish soldiers who fought in allied armies, primarily the Red Army. The remark likely resonated with Putin who cherishes his country’s decisive contribution to victory in that war.





Russia and Israel have developed close political, economic and cultural ties that have helped the two countries tackle delicate and divisive issues, such as the situation in Syria where Moscow has teamed up with Tehran to shore up Syrian President Bashar Assad’s rule.