Fri, Oct 22, 2021

Fijian Parliament elects new President

Published: Oct 22,202105:41 PM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The Fijian Parliament on Friday elected Ratu Wiliame Katonivere as the new President after he received majority votes.

Voreqe Bainimarama. File photo
Voreqe Bainimarama. File photo
Suva:
He replaces Jioji Konrote who has held this position for two terms since November 2015, reports Xinhua news agency. 

Katonivere was nominated by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while Opposition Whip Lynda Tabuya nominated Social Democratic Liberal Party member of Parliament Ro Teimumu Kepa for the President's post. 

Katonivere received 28 votes while Kepa garnered 23 in the parliamentary vote. 

Speaker of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau conveyed Parliament's congratulations to Katonivere after his appointment. 

Katonivere is the former president of the FijiFirst party. 

He will officially take up the President's post from next month.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations