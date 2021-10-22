Houthis claim responsibility for missile attack on Saudi base

Sana :

"We fired five ballistic missiles at the headquarters, weapons depot and warplane hangars in Alwajib camp in Jizan city," Houthi military spokesman Yehya Sarea was quoted by the militia's al-Masirah TV as saying on Thursday night.





"The attack killed and wounded more than 35 Saudi soldiers and pilots," Sarea claimed, adding "the attack was in response to the Saudi-led coalition airstrikes on the group in Yemen".





Earlier in the day, the Saudi-led coalition launched a series of airstrikes targeting Houthi militia's positions in the capital Sanaa and the adjacent Marib Province.





Cross-border missile and drone attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis have escalated since February when the group began a major offensive against the Saudi-backed Yemeni government army to capture the oil-rich province of Marib.





Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of Sanaa.





The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in March 2015 to support Hadi's government.



