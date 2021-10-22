Lebanon intensifies efforts to control borders

Beirut :

"I am personally monitoring control work on the borders as we are concerned about the safety and security of our friendly and brotherly countries, and we are conscious enough to work on preventing the smuggling of weapons and drugs through all border crossings," Xinhua news agency quoted Mawlawi as saying to reporters on Thursday.

Mawlawi assured that Lebanon is concerned about protecting its reputation and the social security of all countries, especially Saudi Arabia.

The Minister added that he hopes the Arab countries take into account the increased efforts of Lebanon in this area to restore their trade activities with the country.

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia imposed a ban on the entry of consignments of Lebanese vegetables and fruits after the kingdom foiled an attempt to smuggle 5.3 million pills of Captagon hidden in a consignment of "pomegranate" fruit imported from Lebanon.