3 killed, over 30 injured in China explosion

Beijing :

The blast took place at around 8.20 a.m. at the restaurant located in Taiyuan street, reports Xinhua news agency.





It caused damages to the nearby buildings and impacted a bus, according to the authorities.





The injured people have been sent for medical treatment and the cause of the explosion is being investigated.





The explosion also caused power outages to some 15,000 households nearby and the local power supply company has been working to restore electricity in the area.