5.8-magnitude quake jolts Japan, no tsunami warning issued

Tokyo :

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor struck at 5.37 p.m. (local time), with its epicentre at a latitude of 32.1 degrees north and a longitude of 138.5 degrees east, and at a depth of 380 km, reports Xinhua news agency.





The quake logged 3 in some parts of Tokyo prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.





So far no tsunami warning has been issued.