Sri Lanka receives first consignment of non-harmful fertilizer from India

Sri Lanka has received the first consignment of 3.1 million litres high quality non-harmful Nano Nitrogen liquid fertilizer from India to help the island nation’s Eastern province in the cultivation of maize and paddy, country’s Agriculture Secretary Prof Udith Jayasinghe said on Wednesday.
Colombo:
The import of Nano Nitrogen liquid fertilizer came months after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s decision in May to stop chemical fertilizer imports sparked anger and widespread protests in the farmland districts of the country.
“This is the first lot of the full lot of 3.1 million liters and the use of these are not harmful,” Prof Jayasinghe said while speaking to reporters here.
Conversations