US Homeland Security secy tests positive for COVID

Washington :

The secretary has been fully vaccinated and is experiencing only “mild congestion,” DHS said in a statement. The agency said he will work from home under the protocols recommended by the US Centres for Disease and Prevention. DHS said contract tracing is being done to check for possible exposure among others.





Mayorkas was with President Joe Biden on Saturday at the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the Capitol, standing on podium between first lady Jill Biden and FBI head Christopher Wray. The positive test requires him to cancel a trip to Colombia, where he was going to join Secretary Antony Blinken for discussions centered on efforts to address what officials are calling an unprecedented flow of migrants, particularly from Venezuela and Haiti.