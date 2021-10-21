Queen cancels domestic tour plans after medical advice to rest

London :



“The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said. The decision is not believed to be related to coronavirus and the monarch is now said to be resting at her Windsor Castle residence in Berkshire, south-east England.

The 95-year-old monarch was to begin a two-day trip to Hillsborough in County Down and attend a church service marking the centenary of the formation of Northern Ireland in Armagh on Thursday, but will now remain at Windsor Castle instead.