Imran accused of selling gifts received from other countries

Gifts are routinely exchanged between heads of states or officers holding constitutional positions during state visit.





According to gift depository rules, these gifts remain the property of the state unless sold at an open auction. Rules allow officials to retain gifts with a market value of less than Rs 10,000 without paying anything, a newspaper reported.





“Imran Khan has sold the gifts he received from other countries,” PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz tweeted. Opposition alliance chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said there are reports that PM has sold a precious watch he received from a prince. “This is shameful,” he said.