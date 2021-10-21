Sri Lankan Navy says missing Tamil Nadu fisherman’s body found

The Sri Lankan Navy said on Wednesday that they have found the body of Indian fisherman who went missing after the boat he was in along with two others was hit by a naval vessel of the island nation off the northern coast.

The incident occurred near Neduntheevu late Monday night when the Lankan naval vessel rammed into the Indian fishermen's boat, throwing three of the occupants into the sea. Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to the Centre on Wednesday urging to find a permanent solution to the fishermen's issue.