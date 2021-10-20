13 killed in Damascus army bus explosion

The bus that was attacked. Image Courtesy: Reuters

Damascus :

People heard the sound of a powerful explosion early Wednesday, which appeared later to be roadside bombs targeting a military passenger bus passing near the President Bridge in the heart of the Syrian capital, Xinhua news agency reported.





Following the explosion, a bomb squad found a third explosive device and dismantled it, it added.





Meanwhile, the state news agency posted photos of a charred passenger bus with military personnel around it checking the situation.





The President Bridge is a very busy area in Damascus where the main transportation station, which connects the capital through dozens of buses, mini buses and mini vans, is located.