Pakistan adds 554 new Covid cases, 12 deaths in a day

Islamabad :

The overall tally of the infected people climbed to 1,266,204 across the country, said the NCOC, the department leading Pakistan's campaign against the pandemic, Xinhua news agency reported.





A total of 28,312 people died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, including 12 patients who lost their lives to the pandemic over the last 24 hours, the NCOC said.





Pakistan's southern Sindh province has been the worst hit with a total of 466,432 cases, followed by eastern Punjab province where the virus was detected in 438,271 people.





Over the last 24 hours, 977 patients have recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,212,687, said the NCOC.