Pakistan adds 554 new Covid cases, 12 deaths in a day

Pakistan added 554 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.
Islamabad:
The overall tally of the infected people climbed to 1,266,204 across the country, said the NCOC, the department leading Pakistan's campaign against the pandemic, Xinhua news agency reported.
A total of 28,312 people died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, including 12 patients who lost their lives to the pandemic over the last 24 hours, the NCOC said.
Pakistan's southern Sindh province has been the worst hit with a total of 466,432 cases, followed by eastern Punjab province where the virus was detected in 438,271 people.
Over the last 24 hours, 977 patients have recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,212,687, said the NCOC.
