Gita Gopinath to leave IMF, return to Harvard University In January

Washington :

Harvard extended Ms Gopinath's leave of absence by one year, which allowed her to serve at the IMF for three years, the statement said.





She heads the IMF's research department which produces the quarterly World Economic Outlook report with its closely watched GDP growth forecasts. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva praised Ms Gopinath, who "made history" as the first woman to serve in the top economics post, for her critical analysis during the pandemic.





"Gita's contribution to the Fund and our membership has been truly remarkable -- quite simply, her impact on the IMF's work has been tremendous," Georgieva said in a statement.Ms Gopinath was appointed to her role in October 2018.





The IMF said the search for a replacement will begin shortly.