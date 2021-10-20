China’s Communist Party appoints US-sanctioned official to head party’s Tibet unit

Beijing :





Wang, 58, became China’s highest-ranking official to be sanctioned in March over accusations of human rights violations during his tenure as Xinjiang’s deputy party secretary and security chief, South China Morning Post reported.





For over a year China is battling out allegations of human rights violations against Uygur Muslim population in Xinjiang where Beijing has deployed a large number of forces.

Wang has been appointed as secretary of Communist Party of China (CPC) Tibet Autonomous Regional Committee, replacing Wu Yingjie, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.