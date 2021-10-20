Special Afghan envoy Khalilzad resigns, replaced by Thomas West

Washington :

As Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad steps down from his role. I extend my gratitude for his decades of service to the American people, Blinken said. Thomas West, who previously served as the Deputy Special Representative, will be the Special Representative for Afghanistan, he said. West, who earlier served on the Vice President’s national security team and the National Security Council staff, will lead diplomatic efforts, advise the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs and coordinate closely with the US.



