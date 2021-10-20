Freedom of religion is human right: US condemns Bangladesh attacks

The United States has condemned recent reports of attacks on the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh. “Freedom of religion or belief is a human right.
Washington: Every person around the world, regardless of their religious affiliation or belief, should feel safe and supported to celebrate important holidays,” a State Department spokesperson said.
“The State Department condemns the recent reports of attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh,” the spokesman said. Meanwhile, Pranesh Halder, a member of the Bangladeshi Hindu community, in a statement urged the department “to ensure that no further harm comes to the beleaguered Hindus of Bangladesh”. He urged US-based watchdog groups and media houses to highlight the gravity of the violence in Bangladesh.
Conversations