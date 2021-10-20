Freedom of religion is human right: US condemns Bangladesh attacks

Washington :





“The State Department condemns the recent reports of attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh,” the spokesman said. Meanwhile, Pranesh Halder, a member of the Bangladeshi Hindu community, in a statement urged the department “to ensure that no further harm comes to the beleaguered Hindus of Bangladesh”. He urged US-based watchdog groups and media houses to highlight the gravity of the violence in Bangladesh.

Every person around the world, regardless of their religious affiliation or belief, should feel safe and supported to celebrate important holidays,” a State Department spokesperson said.