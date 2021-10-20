China says moon rocks offer new clues to volcanic activity

Beijing :

Li Xianhua said an analysis of the samples revealed new information about the moon’s chemical composition and the way heat affected its development. Li said the samples indicate volcanic activity was still occurring on the moon as recently as 2 billion years ago, compared to previous estimates that such activity halted between 2.8 billion and 3 billion years ago.





“Volcanic activities are a very important thing on the moon. They show the vitality inside the moon, and represent the recycling of energy and matter inside the moon,” Li told reporters. China in December brought back the first rocks from the moon since missions by the US and former Soviet Union in the 1970s. On Saturday, China launched a new three-person crew to its space station, a new milestone in a space program that has advanced rapidly in recent years.





China became only the third country after the former Soviet Union and the United States to put a person in space on its own in 2003 and now ranks among the leading space powers. China also plans to collect soil from an asteroid and bring back additional lunar samples. The country also hopes to land people on the moon and possibly build a scientific base there. A highly secretive space plane is also reportedly under development.



