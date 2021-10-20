EU official says Polish ruling is threat to bloc

Brussels :

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Mateusz Morawiecki laid bare their differences of opinion on rule-of-law principles during a heated debate with EU lawmakers.





Von der Leyen accused Morawiecki of trying to run away and escape the debate on the primacy of European law. Relations between Poland and the EU have been rocky for years and reached a new low this month after the tribunal ruled that Polish laws take precedence over those of the 27-nation bloc, which Poland joined in 2004.