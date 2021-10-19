Bangladesh’s UN envoy condemns 'heinous attacks' on Hindu community in her country

Dhaka :

Attacks on Hindu temples have intensified in Bangladesh since last Wednesday after an alleged blasphemous post surfaced on social media during the Durga Puja celebrations. On late Sunday night, a mob damaged 66 houses and set on fire at least 20 homes of Hindus in Bangladesh.





''We condemn the heinous attacks on the Hindu community & express our sympathy & solidarity with the victims. We shall ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice,” Fatima said in a tweet.





''It’s our Constitutional commitment to uphold freedom of all faiths. #peace#harmony#inclusivity for all in Bangladesh,” she tweeted. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday instructed Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan to initiate immediate action against those who incited violence using religion.