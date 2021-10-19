Rain, floods create havoc in Nepal, 6 killed

Kathmandu :

Nepal's Ministry of Home Affairs said on Tuesday that 19 districts of the country have been badly affected by floods and landslides, leaving at least six people dead in the last three days. The country had already witnessed the end of monsoon season but the sudden changes in the climatic conditions, have hit life, impacting travel and communication, the electricity supply, and harvesting of agriculture produce.





Several highways have been obstructed while domestic flights have been suspended, according to the officials. The rain and flooding have hugely impacted the paddy harvesting in several parts of the country. Farmers were all set to harvest the paddy but due to the incessant rainfalls, thousands of hectares of paddy that was all set to harvest have been submerged in the water.





The Meteorological Forecasting Division (MFD) said the rain will continue for some more days with chances of snowfall in high hilly and mountainous regions.





Currently, the weather is generally cloudy in most parts of the country with light to moderate rain occurring, the division has said in its bulletin on Tuesday.





Light to moderate snowfall is expected throughout the country on Tuesday night, according to the division. Likewise, heavy rain is likely to occur in a few places in the east, midat and far-west region of the country. Several rivers are running above the danger level too.





The low-pressure weather system developed in the Bay of Bengal and the central part of India are having an impact on the weather system of Nepal.





Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has instructed Home Minister Bal Krishna Khad to ensure rescue and search operations of the people who have gone missing and ensure the safe relocation of people who are facing risk due to flooding and landslides.





He also directed that arrangements be made for immediate rescue and relief to those who were affected by the floods, landslides and inundation caused by incessant rains in various parts of the country, Deuba's Secretariat said in a statement.