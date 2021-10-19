Indian-led team’s plant-based jet fuel could cut emissions by 68 percent: Study

Washington :

The research, published in the journal GCB Bioenergy, estimated the break-even price and life cycle carbon emissions of the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) derived from oil obtained from Brassica carinata, a non-edible oilseed crop.





“If we can secure feedstock supply and provide suitable economic incentives along the supply chain, we could potentially produce carinata-based SAF in the southern US,” said Puneet Dwivedi, associate professor in the Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources at the University of Georgia, US.





The researchers noted that the aviation industry emits 2.5 percent of all carbon dioxide emissions from the US. The price for producing SAF from carinata ranged from USD 0.12 per liter on the low end to USD 1.28 per liter, the researchers said.