Next month’s CPC likely to decide on third term for President Xi Jinping

Beijing :

The 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee will hold its sixth plenary session in Beijing from November 8 to 11, during which a key resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the party’s 100 years of endeavors will be reviewed, an official announcement here said.





This was decided at a meeting of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau presided over by Xi, who is the General Secretary of the party besides heading the military and the Presidency.





The sixth plenary session is regarded as significant as it is the biggest party meet ahead of next year’s leadership change. Politically, it is regarded as a key meeting for Xi, 68, who has emerged as the most powerful leader after party founder Mao Zedong.