Not missile, hypersonic ‘vehicle’ tested, clarifies Beijing

Beijing :

The Financial Times reported on Sunday that China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August that circled the globe before speeding towards its target, demonstrating an advanced space capability that caught US intelligence by surprise.





Five people familiar with the test said that the Chinese military launched a rocket that carried a hypersonic glide vehicle which flew through low-orbit space before cruising down towards its target, the FT report said. The missile missed its target by about two-dozen miles, the report said.





Asked for his reaction to the report, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media “It is a vehicle not a missile,” Zhao said. “As we understand this test, it is just a routine space vehicle test to verify the repeated use of technology of the vehicle.”