WHO's advisory group to meet on October 26 over Covaxin approval

Geneva :

"The technical advisory group will meet on Oct 26th to consider EUL for #Covaxin. @WHO has been working closely with @BharatBiotech to complete the dossier. Our goal is to have a broad portfolio of vaccines approved for emergency use & to expand access to populations everywhere," Dr Swaminathan tweeted.





The technical advisory group will meet on Oct 26th to consider EUL for #Covaxin. @WHO has been working closely with @BharatBiotech to complete the dossier. Our goal is to have a broad portfolio of vaccines approved for emergency use & to expand access to populations everywhere https://t.co/lqQIyqItF9 — Soumya Swaminathan (@doctorsoumya) October 17, 2021





Covaxin has been submitting data to WHO on a rolling basis and submitted additional information at WHO's request on September 27.





"Covaxin manufacturer, Bharat Biotech, has been submitting data to WHO on a rolling basis & submitted additional info at WHO''s request on 27 September. WHO experts are currently reviewing this info & if it addresses all questions raised, WHO assessment will be finalized next week," WHO had tweeted earlier this month.





Covaxin, India's first vaccine candidate for COVID-19 was developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV).