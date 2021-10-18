Malaysia reports 6,145 fresh Covid cases, 63 new deaths

Kuala Lumpur :

Some 12 of the new cases are imported, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the data released on the ministry's website.





Another 63 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 27,921.





About 9,231 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,270,520.





Of the remaining 92,246 active cases, 688 are being held in intensive care and 348 of those are in need of assisted breathing.





The country reported 134,180 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone and some 77.2 per cent of the population have received at least one dose and 69.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.



