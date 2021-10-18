In Israel, EAM to hold high-level talks for further enriching strategic ties

Tel Aviv :

This is Jaishankar’s first visit to the country as the External Affairs Minister. “Shalom Israel! Arrived on my first visit as External Affairs Minister. Looking forward to a great visit,” he said on Twitter.





Jaishankar would call on President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid during his standalone visit.





He will also be holding talks with leading academics from all over Israel, business community leaders and interacting with the Indian Jewish community. Jaishankar will also be visiting places of historical significance to India, demonstrating its long-term presence in the region and constructive role played in shaping the history of the region.





The visit will kick off with the External Affairs Minister paying tributes to brave Indian soldiers, who laid down their lives in the region during the World War I at the Talpiyot cemetery in Jerusalem.





In a symbolic gesture of friendship with Israel, India renamed the iconic Teen Murti Chowk, a war memorial, during the visit of then Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Delhi in January 2018 to Teen Murti Haifa Chowk.



