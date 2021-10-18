2 more Bihar labourers shot dead by terrorists

Srinagar :

This is the third terror attack on non-local workers in less than 24 hours. A street vendor from Bihar and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh were shot dead by the ultras on Saturday evening. So far this month, 11 people have lost their lives in shootings targeting civilians. “Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon #NonLocal labourers at Wanpoh area of #Kulgam. In this #terror incident, 02 non-locals were killed and 01 injured,” Kashmir zone Police said on its Twitter handle. It said police and security forces had cordoned off the area.





The deceased have been identified as Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev, while Chun Chun Reshi Dev has been injured. All are residents of Bihar, the officials said. The militants entered the rented accommodation of the labourers and fired on them indiscriminately, they said. In a message flashed to all district police in the Valley, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said, “All non-local labourers in your respective jurisdiction should be brought to the nearest police or central paramilitary force or army establishment just now.” “The matter is most urgent,” the message to the 10 districts in the Valley said.





The terror attack drew strong condemnation from political parties across the spectrum. Amid the civilian killings, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had on Sunday vowed to avenge every drop of their blood by hunting down terrorists and their sympathisers.



