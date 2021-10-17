1 deputy killed, 2 injured in Texas 'ambush shooting'

A deputy constable was killed and two others were injured in an ambush shooting outside of a bar in Houston, the largest city in the US state of Texas, authorities said.
Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief James Jones said the deputies were working an extra shift at the bar when they heard a disturbance outside at around 2.15 a.m. on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.
"It turns out it may have been a robbery they were intervening in ... probably unknown to them at the time," Jones said.
"They were trying to arrest a suspect or detain a suspect when they were ambushed."
One of the injured was shot in the back and the other was shot in the foot, Constable Mark Herman said at a news conference.
Both underwent surgery.
The suspect is believed to have shot the officers with a rifle, according to a NBC News report.
The shooting remains under investigation, said the report.
