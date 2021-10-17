1 deputy killed, 2 injured in Texas 'ambush shooting'

4 deputies pay their respects after a deputy was killed at Huston, Texas (Image credit: AP)

Houston :

Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief James Jones said the deputies were working an extra shift at the bar when they heard a disturbance outside at around 2.15 a.m. on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.





"It turns out it may have been a robbery they were intervening in ... probably unknown to them at the time," Jones said.





"They were trying to arrest a suspect or detain a suspect when they were ambushed."





One of the injured was shot in the back and the other was shot in the foot, Constable Mark Herman said at a news conference.





Both underwent surgery.





The suspect is believed to have shot the officers with a rifle, according to a NBC News report.





The shooting remains under investigation, said the report.