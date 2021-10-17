Global Covid-19 caseload tops 240 mn

Washington :

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number of vaccine doses administered stood at 240,380,746, 4,894,371 and 6,606,982,770, respectively.





The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 44,916,322 and 724,153, according to the CSSE.





In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 34,053,573 cases.





The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (21,638,726), the UK (8,443,88), Russia (7,837,1012), Turkey (7,630,133), France (7,180,773), Iran (5,765,904), Argentina (5,271,361), Spain (4,984,386), Colombia (4,978,689), Italy (4,712,482), Germany (4,366,833), Indonesia (4,233,014) and Mexico (3,744,574), the CSSE figures showed.





Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (603,152), India (451,980), Mexico (283,574), Russia (218,362), Peru (199,775), Indonesia (142,889), the UK (138,940), Italy (131,503), Colombia (126,796), Iran (123,695), France (118,153) and Argentina (115,660).