More than 90 snakes found under home

Al Wolf is used to clearing snakes from under houses was called by a woman who said she had seen rattlesnakes scurry under her Northern California house and was surprised to find more than 90 rattlesnakes getting ready to hibernate.
Published: Oct 17,202106:11 AM
Al Wolf is used to clearing snakes from under houses was called by a woman who said she had seen rattlesnakes scurry under her Northern California house and was surprised to find more than 90 rattlesnakes getting ready to hibernate.
Conversations