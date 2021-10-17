Sun, Oct 17, 2021

More than 90 snakes found under home

Published: Oct 17,202106:11 AM

Al Wolf is used to clearing snakes from under houses was called by a woman who said she had seen rattlesnakes scurry under her Northern California house and was surprised to find more than 90 rattlesnakes getting ready to hibernate.

Image credit: AP
San Francisco:
All the snakes were Northern Pacific rattlesnakes, the only venomous snake found in Northern California

