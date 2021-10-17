Chinese astronauts enter space station for record six-month stay

Beijing :

The three astronauts -- Zhai Zhigang, 55; Wang Yaping, 41; and Ye Guangfu, 41 -- successfully docked with the under-construction space station, which is composed of the core module Tianhe and the cargo crafts Tianzhou-2 and Tianzhou-3.





They will stay in the space station for six months to complete its construction -- the longest manned mission in China’s history. Wang is the first Chinese woman astronaut to visit China’s space station.





The spaceship, launched on early Saturday morning, completed orbital status and conducted a fast-automated rendezvous and docking with Tianhe at 6:56 am (Beijing Time), forming a complex together with the cargo crafts Tianzhou-2 and Tianzhou-3.