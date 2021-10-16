Philippines logs 7,772 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 2,713,509

Manila :





The DOH also reported that 156 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 40,580.





The Philippines has been reporting less than 8,000 cases since Wednesday. The country reported its highest ever daily tally on Sept. 11, with 26,303 cases. The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 20.5 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.



