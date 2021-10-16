COVID-19 vaccine: Russia struggles to meet global orders for Sputnik V

Moscow :

Millions in developing nations from Latin America to the Middle East also are waiting for more doses of Sputnik V after manufacturing woes and other issues have created huge gaps in vaccination campaigns. One firm estimates that Russia has only exported 4.8% of the roughly 1 billion doses it promised.





The head of the Russian state-controlled fund that invested in the vaccine insisted Wednesday the supply problems have been resolved.





Venezuela, which designated Sputnik for those over 50, ordered 10 million doses in December 2020 but has gotten slightly less than 4 million. Argentina, the first country in the Western Hemisphere to administer Sputnik, got its first shipment Dec. 25 but it is still waiting for many of the 20 million it purchased. “I had a long time now, many months, anguished because (the vaccine) was going to arrive, then it was not going to arrive, then I was going to have to wait, then I was not going to have to wait,” Garcia de Perez said, adding that “you want the certainty and hope that the thing is going to come.”





Launched in August 2020 and proudly named after the world’s first satellite to symbolise Russia’s scientific prowess, Sputnik V has been approved in some 70 countries. Russian state media earlier this year broadcast triumphant reports about it “conquering the world” as Moscow aggressively marketed it after wealthy nations kept supplies of Western-developed vaccines for themselves. For a while it was “the only game in town,” said Judy Twigg, a professor specializing in global health at Virginia Commonwealth University, but adds that Russia’s window of opportunity “to really stake a claim as the savior” in the pandemic is gone.





Unlike other COVID-19 vaccines, Sputnik’s first and second shots are different and not interchangeable. Manufacturing in Russia has been marred by reports of production difficulties, particularly in making its second component.





Experts have pointed to limited production capacity as well as the fact that the process is very complicated.





Sputnik is a viral vector vaccine, which uses a harmless virus that carries genetic material to stimulate the immune system. Manufacturers can’t guarantee stable output because working with biological ingredients involves a lot of variables in terms of the quality of the finished product.





Airfinity, a life science data analytics firm, estimates that 62 countries have supply agreements for about 1 billion doses of Sputnik V, with only 48 million doses exported so far. It said it isn’t clear whether these doses are supposed to be delivered in 2021 or over a longer period.





The Russian Direct Investment Fund, which bankrolls and markets the vaccine abroad and has production contracts with 25 manufacturing sites in 14 countries, says it “is in full compliance of the Sputnik V supply contracts, including of the second component, after a successful production ramp-up in August and September.”



