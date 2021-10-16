Magnitude 6.6 quake strikes Buala, Solomon Islands: USGS

Honolulu :

The quake was at a depth of 33 km (20.51 miles), and was about 155 km west-southwest of Buala, the USGS said. There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following the quake in the Solomon Islands. The quake was recorded at approximately 4:45 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time about 91 miles west southwest of Buala at a depth of 33 kilometers. The National Weather Service Pacific Tsunami Warning Center gave the all-clear on the tsunami threat at 4:54 p.m. “Based on all available data a destructive pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” NWS officials wrote. “No other statements are expected unless additional data are received.”



