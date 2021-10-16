UK’s Carrier Strike Group enters BoB for 2nd time

New Delhi :

The British High Commission in India said the Carrier Strike Group (CSG) will take part in the “most demanding exercise” ever between the UK and India, incorporating elements from all three military services. HMS Queen Elizabeth and its strike task group had carried out a mega wargame with a number of Indian warships and submarines in the Bay of Bengal in July that featured a range of complex drills.





“The deployment is a powerful demonstration of the UK’s commitment to deepening its diplomatic, economic and security-based ties in the Indo-Pacific region. India is essential in ensuring a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” the High Commission said in a statement.





British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis said India is an “essential” partner for the UK in the Indo-Pacific region and that the Carrier Strike Group’s visit demonstrates the deepening of the bilateral defence and security partnership. The envoy also referred to the resolve by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to work towards shared security and prosperity. “This visit will boost the cooperation of our armed forces and show the living bridge connecting our people,” he said.







