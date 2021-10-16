US to lift curbs for inoculated foreigners

The White House on Friday said it will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign nationals effective November 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States.
Washington:
Announcing the starting date for the new rules on travel into and out of the country, White House spokesman Kevin Munoz posted on Twitter that the policy “is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent.” Sources said allies of the United States had heavily lobbied the Biden administration to lift the rules.
