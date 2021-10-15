UK MP dies after being stabbed during constituency meeting

London :

Sir David Amess, who represented Southend West in Essex, was attacked at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea during a routine constituency “surgery” meeting to address the concerns of local residents. According to UK media reports, a man is believed to have walked into the meeting and stabbed him multiple times.





''A man has been arrested on suspicion (of) murder after a man was stabbed in Leigh-on-Sea,'' Essex Police said in a statement.





''We were called to an address in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm today (Friday 15 October). We attended and found a man injured. He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene,” the statement said.





''A 25 year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered. He is currently in custody. We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident,'' it added.





Tributes began pouring in for the long-serving Tory MP from his party colleagues and others within the political field.





UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Amess was a ''great man, a great friend, and a great MP killed while fulfilling his democratic role''.





''Let us remember him and what he did with his life,'' he said.





UK Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said on Twitter: ''Rest In Peace Sir David. You were a champion for animal welfare, the less fortunate, and the people of Southend West. You will be missed by many.'' Carrie Johnson, Prime Minister's Boris Johnson's wife, tweeted: ''Absolutely devastating news about Sir David Amess. He was hugely kind and good. An enormous animal lover and a true gent. This is so completely unjust. Thoughts are with his wife and their children.'' Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's First Minister said: ''Elected representatives from across the political spectrum will be united in sadness and shock today.





''In a democracy, politicians must be accessible and open to scrutiny, but no-one deserves to have their life taken while working for and representing their constituents.''