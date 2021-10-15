US returns to UN Human Rights Council

New York :

In a vote at the UN General Assembly on Thursday, the US was elected along with 17 other countries for a three-year term beginning on January 1, 2022, reports Xinhua news agency.





The US won 168 of the 193 votes.





In the same regional group, Finland and Luxembourg won 180 votes respectively.





The US under the Trump administration withdrew from the Geneva-based Human Rights Council in June 2018, accusing the council of being a "hypocritical and self-serving organisation" and biased against Israel.





The US' seat was later taken by Iceland in a by-election.





After President Joe Biden took office in January this year, Washington declared the following month that it would re-engage with the Council as an observer.





Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the withdrawal in 2018 "did nothing to encourage meaningful change, but instead created a vacuum of US leadership".





The UN Human Rights Council is an inter-governmental body responsible for promoting and protecting human rights around the world.





It has 47 members, about a third of which are replaced every year so that the Council members serve staggered three-year terms for the sake of continuity.