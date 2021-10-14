South Korea has 100th day of 1,000-plus cases

Seoul :

The capital area has been under South Korea's toughest social distancing measures short of a lockdown since July. Private social gatherings of three or more people are banned after 6 p.m. unless all participants are fully vaccinated.





Officials say people's frustration with social distancing is becoming an increasing challenge and hope the improving vaccination rate will allow more flexible measures soon.





As of Thursday morning, around 61% in the population of more than 51 million were fully vaccinated.