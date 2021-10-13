Russia confirms 28,717 daily Covid infections

Other City :

The nationwide death toll grew by 984, the highest daily rise since the start of the pandemic, bringing the total number of deaths due to the disease to 219,329, Xinhua news agency reported.





The number of recoveries increased by 21,801 to 6,916,086.





Meanwhile, Moscow reported 4,410 new cases, down from 4,699 the day before, taking the city's total to 1,692,786.





More than 45.3 million Russians have been fully vaccinated, according to media reports.