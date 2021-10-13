Philippines reports 7,181 new Covid cases, death toll tops 40K

Manila :

The DOH also reported that 173 more people died from Covid complications, bringing the country's death toll to 40,069, Xinhua news agency reported.





Wednesday's caseload is the lowest since August 3.





"The relatively low cases today is due to lower laboratory output (on) Monday," the DOH said in a statement.





The DOH reported its highest ever daily tally on September 11, with 26,303 cases.





The Philippines, with a population of 110 million, has tested more than 20.5 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.