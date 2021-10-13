Biden to host Kenyan president on Thursday: White House

US President Joe Biden will host Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta at the White House on Thursday

Washington :

"The leaders will discuss the strong US-Kenyan bilateral relationship and the need to bring transparency and accountability to domestic and international financial systems," Psaki said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.





"They will also discuss efforts to defend democracy and human rights, advance peace and security, accelerate economic growth, and tackle climate change," she added.





Their meeting, which will be Biden's first bilateral talks as president with an African leader, comes amid the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, one of Kenya's neighboring countries.





The Biden administration has threatened to impose sanctions against certain individuals involved in the Tigray conflict.