US businesses suffer setbacks due to Biden's trade policy on China: US media

Washington :

Biden will keep the Trump-era tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese goods in place, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced last week, Xinhua news agency reported.





KUAR interviewed Texas-based luggage store owner Tiffany Williams, who said the tariffs combined with Covid-19 and supply chain issues have hurt her business in recent years.





Williams said a bag sold at $440 in 2018 is probably now $550, considering duties and tariffs and exorbitant shipping costs on top of it.





"There's just no way they can continue to sell it for the same price," Williams said.