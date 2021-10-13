Ukraine reports second-highest daily COVID-19 related deaths since pandemic start

Ukraine registered 471 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, approaching the record daily toll of 481, which was reported on April 7, health ministry data showed on Wednesday.
Kiev:
The number of new daily coronavirus infections in Ukraine, which has a population of 41 million, has also increased over the past several weeks.
Ukraine registered 16,309 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours. It reported a total of 2.59 million COVID-19 cases and 59,523 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
